Order follows deadly clashes in western Al Hudaydah province that left dozens dead and wounded on both sides

Yemen’s presidential council chief orders government forces to maintain maximum readiness against Houthis Order follows deadly clashes in western Al Hudaydah province that left dozens dead and wounded on both sides

Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad Al-Alimi, ordered government forces on Sunday to maintain the highest level of military readiness to confront the Houthi group following one of the deadliest clashes in years.

According to Yemen’s state news agency SABA, Alimi held a phone call with Presidential Leadership Council member Tareq Saleh to receive an update on developments along the western coast front after government forces repelled what authorities described as a Houthi attack in southern Al Hudaydah province.

During the call, Saleh briefed Alimi that government forces had thwarted Houthi infiltration attempts into frontline positions and forced the attackers to retreat after inflicting heavy casualties, according to SABA.

Alimi stressed the need “to maintain maximum preparedness” and strengthen coordination among military units “to preserve unified frontlines, thwart hostile attempts and defend citizens and national interests.”

Earlier Sunday, Minister of State Walid Al-Qudaimi said 15 government soldiers and 50 Houthi fighters were killed in fierce clashes in southern Al Hudaydah.

The clashes were one of the most intense confrontations between government forces and the Houthis since a UN-mediated truce took effect about four years ago.

Despite intermittent clashes, Yemen has largely observed a fragile calm since April 2022 after nearly 12 years of war between government forces and the Houthi group, which has controlled the capital Sanaa and other areas since September 2014.

The conflict has devastated much of the country’s infrastructure and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, while UN-led efforts to advance a political settlement continue.