Group says attack targeted facility in Jizan with several drones

Yemen’s Houthis claim drone attack on Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia Group says attack targeted facility in Jizan with several drones

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Tuesday that it targeted an Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan region with several drones.

A military source told the Houthi-run Saba news agency that the attack was carried out in response to what the group described as "violations of Yemeni airspace" over the northern provinces of Saada and Hajjah.

The source claimed the drones accurately hit the refinery.

​​​​​​​There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the Houthi claim.