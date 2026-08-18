Yemen’s Houthis claim drone attack on Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia

Sahin Demir
18 August 2026•Update: 18 August 2026
Yemen’s Houthi group claimed Tuesday that it targeted an Aramco refinery in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan region with several drones.
A military source told the Houthi-run Saba news agency that the attack was carried out in response to what the group described as "violations of Yemeni airspace" over the northern provinces of Saada and Hajjah.
The source claimed the drones accurately hit the refinery.
There was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on the Houthi claim.