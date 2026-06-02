WHO verifies 190 attacks on health care in Lebanon in 3 months UN agency says attacks killed 128 health workers, injured 332 others, straining already overwhelmed health system

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said it verified 190 attacks on health care facilities and personnel in Lebanon over the past three months, warning that the country's health system is coming under growing strain amid escalating violence.

Abdinasir Abubakar, WHO representative to Lebanon, told reporters in Geneva that more than 3,400 people have been killed and nearly 10,400 injured since the latest Israeli escalation began in March.

"These have been among the deadliest months for Lebanon since the start of the conflict in October 2023," the representative said.

The attacks on health care have killed 128 health workers and injured 332 others, he said.

"Not only do these attacks kill and maim, they also deprive people of the health services they need, when they need them most," Abubakar said.

According to the WHO, about 130,000 people are currently living in shelters after fleeing fighting, a figure that could rise following recent Israeli evacuation orders for parts of Beirut's southern suburbs.

Abubakar said 17 hospitals have been partially damaged, while three hospitals and 42 primary health care centers remain closed.

He also highlighted an attack on Jabal Amel Hospital that occurred on Monday and is still being verified. Initial information from Lebanon's Health Ministry indicates that at least 86 people, including health workers, were injured and parts of the facility, including the emergency department and intensive care unit, were damaged.

"We need attacks to stop, and we need active protection of health care," Abubakar said, calling for sustained funding, unhindered humanitarian access and a lasting ceasefire.