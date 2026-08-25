West Bank Palestinians injured in ongoing Israeli raids, attacks

Ten Palestinians, including a child, were injured Tuesday in attacks by Israeli occupiers and army forces in the occupied West Bank, while seven Palestinians were arrested in raids carried out across several towns, according to Palestinian media.

Palestinian news agency Wafa said three Palestinians had suffered injuries after they were attacked by Israeli occupiers in the town of Za’atara east of Bethlehem.

Occupiers attacked Palestinian homes and severely beat several residents, leaving three badly injured, the agency said, adding that the attackers had also stolen livestock.

In a separate incident, Israeli occupiers damaged electricity poles in the town of Burin south of Nablus, in the second such attack in a week.

Wafa further reported that Israeli occupiers had cut down several electricity poles supplying power to local residences near the illegal Yitzhar settlement.

Accompanied by Israeli forces, occupiers also entered the town of Madama, where they intimidated residents before destroying a memorial, the agency added.

In Bethlehem, five Palestinians were reportedly injured after being beaten and subjected to tear gas in an attack by Israeli occupiers.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said in a statement that its teams had treated five Palestinians who were injured after being beaten in a separate attack by occupiers.

Separately, Israeli forces arrested three local Palestinians in a raid carried out in the city of Nablus after ransacking several homes, Wafa reported.

South of Nablus, Israeli forces demolished livestock pens in the town of Duma, bulldozed agricultural land, and uprooted dozens of trees, according to the news agency.

Israeli forces also carried out raids in the towns of Qaffin and Attil north of Tulkarem, ransacking homes and arresting at least one local resident.

Wafa also reported that Israeli forces had stormed the town of Dar Salah east of Bethlehem, searched the home of lawyer Izz al-Din al-Mansi, and arrested him and his son.

Israeli forces also arrested journalist Thaer al-Fakhouri, a resident of Hebron (Al-Khalil), after stopping his vehicle near the town of Tuqu southeast of Bethlehem.

In occupied East Jerusalem, two Palestinians, including a child, were injured by Israeli army gunfire, while Israeli forces carried out raids in the Qalandia refugee camp.

Israeli forces patrolled the streets of the Qalandia camp and forcibly evacuated a UNRWA training center in the nearby Kafr Aqab neighborhood, local sources told Anadolu.

The occupied West Bank has seen a dramatic surge in raids by the Israeli army -- along with attacks by occupiers against Palestinians and their property -- since Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October of 2023.