Civil Defense says early warning issued through National Early Warning Platform before later announcing threat passed

Warning issued in Saudi Arabia's western Yanbu governorate about ‘potential danger’ Civil Defense says early warning issued through National Early Warning Platform before later announcing threat passed

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued an early warning Saturday for residents of the western Yanbu governorate about “a potential danger.”

The Civil Defense said the alert was issued through the National Early Warning Platform but did not specify the nature of the potential threat.

In a subsequent update, it said the danger had passed, indicating that the warning was no longer in effect.

There were no reports of casualties or damage.

The Saudi-led coalition said late Friday that it launched a proportionate military response against legitimate Houthi military targets in Yemen's western Hodeidah province after the group targeted commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The coalition said the Hodeidah Port was not targeted and that all Yemeni ports are open to maritime traffic, while the Houthis accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes on Kamaran Island and telecommunications facilities in Hodeidah.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis escalated after the group threatened to ban Saudi-linked shipping in the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

The Houthis announced a ban Monday on maritime navigation to Saudi Arabia, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to vow a “firm and forceful” response and begin measures to protect vessels transiting the Bab al-Mandab Strait.