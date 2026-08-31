US weighs limited strikes on Iran to curb missile, radar rebuild in Hormuz: Report Pentagon-backed plan targets Iranian efforts to rebuild military capacity after weekend clashes, Axios reports

The US is weighing limited military strikes in the Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran from rebuilding radar and missile systems used to threaten shipping, Axios reported Monday.

Citing three American officials, Axios reported that US Central Command drafted the plan over the past week and that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth backed it.

The plan had not received presidential approval before this weekend's exchange of fire with Iran, but officials said that could change following the latest escalation, according to the report.

One official said the objective was to reduce the risk of Iranian attacks on oil tankers, US Navy ships and Air Force aircraft, describing the approach as an effort "to mow the lawn."

"The President retains all options at his disposal. The Iranians want to make a deal, but they are always a day late and a dollar short," a White House official told Axios.

Officials cited a recent incident in which an Iranian anti-aircraft missile was fired toward a US F-35 escorting ships in the strait as raising concerns over Iran's military capacity.

They said Sunday's Iranian missile attacks on US bases in Jordan, following a US strike on Iranian troops, could affect Trump's decision.

Trump, meanwhile, told Fox News that the US would "hit them hard" in response.