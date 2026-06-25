Public broadcaster KAN says Israel asks US to remove 20 more aircraft from airport

US removes 28 refueling aircraft from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport: Israeli media Public broadcaster KAN says Israel asks US to remove 20 more aircraft from airport

The US has removed 28 refueling aircraft from Ben Gurion Airport as Tel Aviv demands Washington relocate around 20 more to avoid disruption to civilian flights during the summer, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The public broadcaster KAN said the US has relocated around 28 refuelers from the airport.

“Israel still wants the US to remove about 20 more aircraft,” it added.

A fleet of about 75 US refuelers and cargo planes has parked at Ben Gurion Airport for long months, as part of the US military buildup in the region prior to the US-Israel war with Iran, which erupted on Feb. 28.

The presence has caused a parking shortage at the airport, crippling the operations of Israeli commercial flight operations.

“The US has kept these aircraft in Israel in preparation for any emergency or the outbreak of another war with Iran,” KAN said.

On Tuesday, the Israeli news channel i24NEWS reported that the US military had begun reducing the number of refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport at Israel's request.

The channel, citing two unnamed sources, said the move was necessary to free up space and increase the airport's capacity in preparation for the expected surge in air traffic during the summer months.

According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, airport authorities estimated the revenue losses at around 568.1 million shekels ($190 million.)

It warned that these losses could rise to 2 billion shekels ($548 million) if the US aircraft did not depart by the end of the year.

The region had been on edge since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran targeting US assets across the Middle East.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.