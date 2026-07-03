- 'To this day, Palestinians continue to be massacred by this apartheid regime with the full backing of our government,' says Rashida Tlaib

US lawmaker calls for arms embargo on Israel as Gaza war reaches 1,000 days - 'To this day, Palestinians continue to be massacred by this apartheid regime with the full backing of our government,' says Rashida Tlaib

US Rep. Rashida Tlaib renewed her criticism of US support for Israel on Thursday as the war in the Gaza Strip reached its 1,000th day.

"Today marks 1,000 days since the start of Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza.

"To this day, Palestinians continue to be massacred by this apartheid regime with the full backing of our government. We need a full arms embargo now and to bring perpetrators to justice. Free Palestine," Tlaib said on US social media company X.

Tlaib, the first Palestinian American woman elected to Congress, has been among the most outspoken critics of US military assistance to Israel and has repeatedly called for an end to American arms transfers to the country.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Despite a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since last Oct. 10, Israel has continued deadly attacks and a blockade on Gaza, in addition to causing widespread destruction.