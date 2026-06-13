Talks could take place later this week as part of ongoing negotiations

US, Iranian officials may hold high-level meeting in Switzerland after G7: Report Talks could take place later this week as part of ongoing negotiations

US President Donald Trump will meet with Middle East leaders next week on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, US officials said Saturday.

Trump will hold separate bilateral meetings with the leaders of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt next week on the sidelines of the G7 summit, the officials said.

The US president will also hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of France and India, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not expected to attend the meetings, the officials added.

They said the Trump administration is confident it has secured a strong agreement and noted that other G7 countries have a range of measures available to support progress once the deal with Iran advances.

As Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz, with no tolls, the US will lift the blockade and will be involved in demining operations, the officials also said.

The G7 meeting, which will bring together leaders from the US, France, Germany, the UK, Canada, Italy, Japan, and the EU, is expected to cover a broad range of issues, including trade relations, critical mineral supply chains, artificial intelligence, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

According to officials, the president’s agenda will center on economic growth, security, supply-chain resilience, artificial intelligence, reducing regulatory burdens, and expanding energy production.

While Trump has not arranged a formal bilateral meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, officials indicated that the Ukrainian leader may join a working session alongside G7 heads of government.