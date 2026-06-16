Ehud Olmert says Israel 'should pull out completely from the south of Lebanon'

US-Iran deal may be seen as 'betrayal' in Israel, ex-premier Olmert says Ehud Olmert says Israel 'should pull out completely from the south of Lebanon'

A potential agreement between the US and Iran could be seen as a "betrayal" in Israel, a former Israeli prime minister told Irish public broadcaster RTE.

"I think that maybe from the point of view of the original position of Netanyahu, it may be interpreted as a betrayal," Ehud Olmert said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He said Netanyahu would be unlikely to say so publicly because he is "entirely, completely dependent on the relations and support" of US President Donald Trump.

Though the details of the agreement were not yet fully known, Olmert argued that there appeared to be "a big margin" between the initial expectations of the US and Israel when military operations began and the current understanding between Washington and Tehran.



Olmert said he believed "the door is open" to an agreement between Israel and Lebanon, adding that Israel should withdraw from southern Lebanon as part of negotiations with the Lebanese government.

"We don't need any territory in the south of Lebanon... we should pull out completely from the south of Lebanon and make all the necessary adjustments for territorial agreement, and we should try to make peace," he added.

He said expectations that the Iranian regime would collapse were unrealistic, arguing that Tehran had endured significant challenges over decades and that such assumptions were "not serious."

Both the US and Iran appeared to be seeking "a reasonable way to restore the situation to what it was before the war started," he added.

"And the Iranians were very successful," Olmert said.