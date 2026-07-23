Khanna shares story of Mohammed Ibrahim, who was 15 when he was arrested on Feb. 2025 by Israeli forces

US Congressman Khanna narrates ‘horrific’ tale of Palestinian-US teen detained by Israel Khanna shares story of Mohammed Ibrahim, who was 15 when he was arrested on Feb. 2025 by Israeli forces

US Congressman Ro Khanna on Wednesday narrated a “horrific” story of a Palestinian-US teenager, who spent nine months in Israeli detention without charge before being released in November last year.

In a video posted on US social media company X, Khanna shared the story of Mohammed Ibrahim, who was 15 when he was arrested on Feb. 2025, saying that he met the boy’s father during his recent visit to the occupied West Bank.

“When I was in Palestine in the occupied West Bank, I met the father of a teenager from Florida named Mohammed Ibrahim,” Khanna said in the video. “This American boy was held under horrific conditions in an Israeli prison for almost 10 months, and our country left him behind.”

The Congressman said that Mohammed was taken by the Israeli forces at midnight from his home, saying that he was blindfolded, zip tied, and beaten in an army camp before he was brought at a police station

He said that Israeli forces had prevented the boy from seeing his parents, saying that “this young American wasn't offered a lawyer; he just had to sit there in what he described as freezing temperatures.”

Khanna said that Mohammad was accused of throwing stones at an Israeli car, but he denied those accusations.

“It didn't matter. There was no real legal process for him, no system of justice that would get to the facts without bias or discrimination. Mohammad recalled his interrogator, threatening that if he did not confess, the soldiers would beat him again,” Khanna said.

He said that Mohammad was forced into a six-person prison cell with 10 other teenaged boys in a military detention center, saying that “he watched his cellmate, 17-year-old Waleed Ahmad, who he had known since childhood, die from lack of urgent medical assistance.”

He pointed out that Mohammad’s 20-year-old cousin was beaten to death by the “extremist settlers.”

Khanna called for justice for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

“Our country, which was founded on the principles of freedom, is aiding horrific violations of human rights in the occupied West Bank that are tearing families apart," he said.