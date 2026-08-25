UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israeli forces entered facility in occupied East Jerusalem without authorization

UNRWA urges international community to protect training center after Israeli raid UN agency for Palestinian refugees says Israeli forces entered facility in occupied East Jerusalem without authorization

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) on Tuesday called on the international community to act “immediately and decisively” to safeguard its Qalandia Training Center north of Jerusalem after Israeli security forces raided the facility.

“Today at approximately 10:00, Israeli Security Forces forcibly entered” the center in occupied East Jerusalem, UNRWA said in a statement.

At least four armored vehicles entered the premises, accompanied by more than 50 Israeli security personnel, it added.

Approximately 20 UNRWA staff members were present at the site at the time of the incident, the agency noted.

“The entry of armed security forces into a United Nations facility, without the authorization or consent of the United Nations, is unacceptable,” it added.

Earlier Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out raids in the village of Kafr Aqab and the Qalandia refugee camp north of Jerusalem, forcing agency staff to vacate the training center.

Israeli forces also issued demolition warnings for several Palestinian structures in the area.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir boasted about the raid on the training center, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had directly ordered the operation, contravening UN protections and international warnings.

The raid came a day after representatives of 49 diplomatic missions accredited to the State of Palestine visited the center to assess conditions facing refugees and Israeli restrictions on the agency’s work.

Ben-Gvir personally took part in the raid, posting a photograph of himself at the center’s entrance on social media and showing an Israeli flag that had been hoisted over the facility by Israeli forces.

“UNRWA is in our hands,” Ben-Gvir crowed in the social-media post.

The raid on the facility comes as Netanyahu’s government seeks to appease its far-right constituency amid mounting domestic political pressure, according to political observers.

Netanyahu, for his part, said the evacuation of UNRWA staff from the center had been carried out on his direct orders.

“In accordance with my directive and following the law we passed, the evacuation of the UNRWA compound in Kafr Aqab, Jerusalem, began today,” he said in a statement.

He added that his government would not allow UNRWA to operate and “will act against it by all means at its disposal.”

Netanyahu’s actions come despite the fact that UNRWA facilities are protected -- in theory at least -- by rights and privileges granted to the UN under international law.

Facility protected under international law

Earlier this month, UNRWA said the Qalandia training center was a UN vocational training facility.

It stressed that all the agency’s facilities, including the Qalandia center, were protected by UN privileges and immunities under international law.

The agency noted that the center was established in 1952 as its first training center, adding that it provides technical and vocational training to about 340 young Palestinian refugees each year.

At the beginning of 2025, Israel closed UNRWA’s main headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem and later announced its seizure by the authorities.

UNRWA was established in 1949 by a UN General Assembly resolution, and was tasked with providing assistance -- and extending protection -- to Palestinian refugees in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.