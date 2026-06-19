Spokesperson says a child has been killed on average every day by Israeli forces since the ‘truce’

UNICEF calls Gaza ceasefire ‘deadly illusion’ as 265 Palestinian children killed since October Spokesperson says a child has been killed on average every day by Israeli forces since the ‘truce’

At least 265 Palestinian children have been killed in Gaza since a ceasefire was announced in October 2025, UNICEF said on Friday, describing the truce as a “deadly illusion” and warning that violence continues despite the declared halt in hostilities.

“During a period supposedly defined by restraint and protection, a child has been killed, on average, every single day for more than eight months,” UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told reporters in Geneva.

He described the ceasefire as a “cruel and deadly illusion” and questioned whether it could still be considered a ceasefire while children continue to die.

“While the world continues to speak the language of ceasefire, families in Gaza continue to bury their sons and daughters,” he said.

Elder said the children were killed in homes, schools and public spaces, including while playing football or fishing.

“This week: a 2-year-old boy was shot and killed by Israeli forces; a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed inside his tent; a 5-year-old boy and his father were killed by an Israeli strike, and on and on it goes,” he said.

According to UNICEF, more than 400 children have also been injured since October, many suffering severe wounds.

“The suffering does not end with those killed. More than 400 children have been injured, many with catastrophic wounds,” Elder said.

He cited recent cases involving a 12-year-old girl who was shot in the chest while inside her tent and a 3-year-old girl who was shot in the face by a bullet from a quadcopter drone while inside her home.

Elder warned that hundreds of children urgently require medical evacuation and said restrictions on essential medicines are increasing the risk of infection, complications and amputations among wounded children.

He also highlighted the psychological impact of the conflict.

“For Gaza’s children, fear, loss and violence have become so constant that trauma is no longer an episode in their lives — it is woven into the very fabric of their childhood,” he said.

Elder called on governments and international institutions to act, arguing that continued child deaths during a ceasefire should alarm those committed to upholding international law.

He also pointed to Lebanon, where UNICEF said 247 children have been killed and 992 injured since an escalation of hostilities on March 2.

“No ceasefire can be considered meaningful while children continue to be killed,” he said.