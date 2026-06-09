UN peacekeepers detect '48 violations of Lebanese airspace by Israel and 9 airstrikes’ conducted by Israeli forces, spokesperson says

UN warns of 'deteriorating' situation in Lebanon as Israel orders city-wide evacuation affecting 44,000 UN peacekeepers detect '48 violations of Lebanese airspace by Israel and 9 airstrikes’ conducted by Israeli forces, spokesperson says

The UN on Tuesday warned that an Israeli displacement order for Lebanon's port city of Tyre will affect nearly 44,000 people, as peacekeepers recorded dozens of airspace violations and hundreds of firing incidents across southern Lebanon.

Pointing to the "deteriorating" situation in Tyre amid repeated Israeli displacement orders and continued strikes, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said at a news conference: "The displacement order issued by Israel today for the entire city of Tyre, including all neighborhoods and Palestinian refugee camps, will affect nearly 44,000 people, many who were already displaced."

On the military front, UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers yesterday observed "intensive ground and air activities" by Israeli forces across the UNIFIL's area of operations, Haq said, citing armored movements, large-scale engineering and demolition works, sustained logistical traffic, and airstrikes.

"UNIFIL detected 48 violations of Lebanese airspace by Israel and nine airstrikes conducted by IDF fighter aircraft, as well as one separate incident of sustained machine-gun fire from an IDF helicopter, during which approximately 100 rounds were fired toward Bint Jubayl," he said.

Total overflight time reached approximately 85 hours, with air activity particularly concentrated in the vicinity of Bint Jubayl, Tyre, and Deir Siriane, Haq said.

Peacekeepers also reported 446 trajectories fired from Israeli forces' positions, "both south of the Blue Line and within the mission's area of operations," he said.

Israeli attacks have continued despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was later extended until early July.

More than 3,660 people have been killed and over 11,300 injured since Israel expanded its military campaign in Lebanon on March 2, while more than 1 million people have been displaced, according to Lebanese authorities.

Aoun also urged stronger EU support for Lebanon, particularly for the army, security institutions and the economy. He said Lebanon’s efforts to prevent the flow of Syrian refugees toward Europe should be matched by greater assistance from the bloc.

