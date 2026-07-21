Spokesperson says 'nowhere is safe' for Palestinians in Gaza as office urges third states to ensure respect for ceasefire, accountability

UN rights office says Israeli attacks continue to kill civilians in Gaza despite ceasefire Spokesperson says 'nowhere is safe' for Palestinians in Gaza as office urges third states to ensure respect for ceasefire, accountability

At least 57 Palestinians, including 6 children, 8 women, killed from July 13-20, with 34 deaths reported outside Israeli-imposed 'yellow line,' according to rights office

The UN human rights office said on Tuesday that Israeli attacks continue to kill and injure civilians in the Gaza Strip despite a ceasefire, warning of possible war crimes and other atrocity crimes.

"Nine months after the announcement of a ceasefire, still, nowhere is safe for Palestinians in Gaza," UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan told reporters in Geneva.

He said the Palestinian Health Ministry has reported that more than 1,100 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military since October 2025. The UN rights office has verified the killings of 685 Palestinians through mid-April 2026, including 283 women and children, while verification continues.

Al-Kheetan said the office recorded at least 57 Palestinians killed between July 13 and 20, including six children and eight women. He added that 34 of the victims were killed far from the Israeli-imposed "yellow line."

"The killing of civilians in these attacks raises concerns of continuing violations of international humanitarian law, war crimes and other possible atrocity crimes in Gaza," he said.

He urged third states to take "urgent action" to ensure full respect for the ceasefire, end violations and secure accountability and justice.