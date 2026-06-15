UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon reports 'decrease in violence and exchanges of fire,' says spokesperson

UN reports continued Israeli airspace violations in Lebanon despite US-Iran deal UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon reports 'decrease in violence and exchanges of fire,' says spokesperson

The UN on Monday reported continued Israeli military activity over southern Lebanon, including projectile launches and repeated airspace violations, while noting a decline in overall violence following the announcement of a US-Iran agreement.



UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) "observed a decrease in violence and exchanges of fire" from midnight until 4 p.m. local time.

UNIFIL also recorded "133 trajectories of projectiles and 2 airstrikes" by the Israeli forces and "no trajectories from Hizbullah or non-State actors."

Dujarric also said that peacekeepers had recorded 25 violations of Lebanese airspace by Israeli forces, with a total overflight time of "approximately 40 hours."

"Before the agreement was announced yesterday between the US and Iran, our UNIFIL peacekeepers recorded 135 violations of Lebanese airspace by the Israel Defense Forces, with cumulative overflight time exceeding 222 hours," he said, adding that the peacekeeping mission had recorded a total of "1,374 trajectories of projectiles over the weekend, with 1,328 attributed" to the Israeli forces.

On the humanitarian situation, Dujarric emphasized the uncertainty on the ground and said: "Some families have reportedly started to return to their homes or are assessing the conditions in communities in parts of southern Lebanon, particularly in Nabatieh."

"However, no large-scale returns have taken place so far," he added.

On Sunday evening, Washington and Tehran announced a Pakistani-mediated agreement to end military operations across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the naval blockade on Iran. The agreement is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

Despite the agreement, the Israeli army carried out demolitions and shelling in several towns in southern Lebanon on Monday. Displaced residents were also reported returning to some southern villages, while local municipalities urged caution and called on residents to delay their return.

Israel has been waging a large-scale military campaign in Lebanon since March 2, killing 3,783 people and injuring 11,699 others, according to Lebanese Health Ministry figures. More than one million people have also been displaced.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some of them for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. During the current conflict, Israeli forces have advanced more than 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.