Maritime agency initiates evacuation process after Washington and Tehran sign deal to restore maritime security in region

UN maritime body announces evacuation plan for around 11,000 seafarers in Hormuz Maritime agency initiates evacuation process after Washington and Tehran sign deal to restore maritime security in region

The UN International Maritime Organization (IMO) announced a large-scale evacuation plan for around 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Strait of Hormuz following a peace agreement between the US and Iran.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez welcomed the peace deal between the US and Iran and stated that it ended the attacks against civilian shipping after months of hardship, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Dominguez paid tribute to the 14 seafarers who lost their lives during the conflict.

He noted that the large-scale operation involved close cooperation with Iran, Oman, the US, other coastal states and the maritime industry.

The agency secured necessary safety guarantees and thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support the evacuation operations.

Oman also issued a notice to mariners regarding the new safe navigation protocols in the region.

After the beginning of the US and Israel's attacks on Iran as of the end of February, Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and hundreds of vessels trapped in the gulf.