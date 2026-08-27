Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone says decision could help create ‘more favorable conditions for economic recovery, investment, and broader international engagement with Syria’

UN envoy welcomes US removal of Syria from state sponsors of terrorism list, urges election preparations Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone says decision could help create ‘more favorable conditions for economic recovery, investment, and broader international engagement with Syria’

UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Claudio Cordone on Thursday welcomed the US decision to remove Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, saying the move could support economic recovery, while stressing the urgency of preparing for elections at the end of the country’s political transition.

Briefing the UN Security Council, Cordone said the decision could help create “more favorable conditions for economic recovery, investment, and broader international engagement with Syria.”

Citing an International Monetary Fund mission to Damascus last month, he said economic recovery was accelerating, with double-digit growth projected for 2026. However, he warned that “widespread poverty and renewed inflation mean conditions remain very difficult for most Syrians.”

Cordone said Syria could not address the challenges of its transition alone and called for greater international support for humanitarian, recovery and development needs, as well as for creating conditions that enable safe, dignified and voluntary returns.

“The success of the political transition will ultimately be measured by whether all Syrians feel represented in state institutions and able to participate meaningfully in shaping their country’s future,” he said, relaying a message delivered by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his recent visit to Syria.

On security, Cordone expressed concern over continued Israeli military activity in southern Syria, including ground incursions, house searches and the destruction of private and agricultural property.

He said Israel’s continued presence east of the ceasefire line violates Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and is inconsistent with the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement. He also reiterated that the Golan Heights remain occupied Syrian territory under international law.

At the same time, he welcomed recent direct Israeli-Syrian contacts and talks in Jordan, as well as US efforts to mediate a security arrangement.

“Diplomacy must prevail, and negotiation should progress within the framework of international law,” Cordone said.

He said the UN would continue working closely with Syrian authorities and the UN country team, with the goal of expanding cooperation through the restructured UN presence in Damascus and supporting a “serious, successful transition.”