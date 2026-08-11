UKMTO says incident occured near Gwadar on Pakistan’s southwestern coast; no details on casualties or damage

UK maritime agency reports incident involving tanker, military forces in Gulf of Oman UKMTO says incident occured near Gwadar on Pakistan’s southwestern coast; no details on casualties or damage

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency on Tuesday reported an incident involving a tanker and military forces in the Gulf of Oman near Gwadar on Pakistan’s southwestern coast.

In an advisory, the agency urged vessels to “consider the latest maritime security information and maintain awareness of the evolving operational environment.”

Authorities are aware of the incident and relevant investigations remain ongoing, UKMTO said.

The advisory did not provide further details on the tanker or whether the incident caused casualties or damage.

In a separate advisory issued later on Tuesday, UKMTO reported injuries after a cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile off Yemen’s Mokha in the southern Red Sea.

The agency said the cargo vessel was hit by an unidentified projectile, causing injuries, but did not disclose the number of casualties or identify the vessel or its owner.

It said authorities are investigating the incident and urged ships transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

Earlier Tuesday, Yemen’s Al-Joumhouria TV channel reported that the Houthi group had targeted a commercial vessel in the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Citing preliminary information, the broadcaster said three crew members — two Pakistanis and one Indonesian — were killed. The report could not be independently verified, and the Houthis had not commented on the claim.

It comes amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz following recent military confrontations between the United States and Iran.