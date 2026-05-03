UKMTO says all crew were reported safe

UK maritime agency reports attack on cargo ship west of Iran’s Sirik district UKMTO says all crew were reported safe

A cargo vessel was reportedly attacked by small boats west of Iran’s coastal city of Sirik, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said Sunday.

The center said the incident was reported approximately 11 nautical miles west of Sirik city, which overlooks the Strait of Hormuz.

It said all crew were reported safe and no environmental impact was recorded.

No details were given about the vessel’s cargo, or the identity of those behind the attack.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity," UKMTO said.