UAE intercepts Iranian missiles, drones as IRGC claims strike on US bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar Qatar urges residents to shelter indoors, Bahrain activates air raid sirens amid rising regional tensions

The United Arab Emirates said Sunday that its air defense systems intercepted incoming Iranian missiles and drones, as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it targeted US military bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar.

The UAE Ministry of Defense said air defenses were actively "engaging" incoming missiles and drones from Iran, adding that explosions heard across the country were caused by defense systems intercepting the projectiles.

In neighboring Qatar, the Interior Ministry said the security threat level was high and urged people to remain inside their homes or other safe places. It also urged residents to follow official safety instructions and avoid unnecessary movement.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry said air raid sirens had been activated, urging the public to remain calm.

"Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," it said.

Separately, the IRGC said it had targeted a US military base in Jordan, claiming it destroyed the command and control center and MQ-9 drone hangars at Prince Hassan Air Base in response to US attacks.

In a statement released by the IRGC's Public Relations office, the force accused the US of attempting to "impose its will" on Oman by encouraging several vessels to take an "illegal course" through the southern Strait of Hormuz, saying the move was met with "a decisive response" from the Iranian navy.

The IRGC also said the US military later carried out airstrikes.

"The American child-killing army, in an attempt to compensate for this failure, launched an aerial attack against several coastal bases and communication towers on the southern coast. As we had promised, they immediately received a crushing response to their aggression," it said.

It said the IRGC Aerospace Force then launched the first phase of its retaliation against US military positions.

"In the first phase of this response, they targeted critical military infrastructure and facilities at Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, destroying the base's command and control center and the hangars for MQ9 drones with several ballistic missiles," said the statement.

The IRGC warned that "continued aggression by the treacherous American regime will result in even stronger responses."

The army also claimed it used explosive drones to target a Patriot air defense system, an ammunition depot and a radar site belonging to the US military in Kuwait.

It also claimed that a second US vessel was struck and disabled in the Strait of Hormuz, while the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar was targeted in a second round of retaliatory ballistic missile strikes.

The base's fighter jet maintenance center and command headquarters were also targeted, it added.

The IRGC also claimed it carried out a “heavy and surprise” attack on logistics support centers and refueling platforms used by US aircraft carriers at the Port of Duqm in Oman, according to the IRIB state broadcaster.

The IRGC’s public relations office told IRIB that the sites were “destroyed.”

The US launched a third round of strikes targeting radar, missile and drone sites across southern Iran.

The attacks came after Iran opened fire on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and announced the closure of the strategic waterway until further notice, with one crew member missing, according to CENTCOM.

Other intercepts

Kuwait’s Armed Forces said it is intercepting hostile aerial targets inside its airspace.

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said any explosions heard were the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile attacks.

It urged the public to follow safety and security instructions issued by authorities.

Separately, Qatar’s Defense Ministry said the Qatari Armed Forces successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting the country.

The Interior Ministry said the security threat had been eliminated and the situation had returned to normal.

It urged the public to continue following instructions and guidance issued by authorities.

Earlier, the Interior Ministry had warned that the security threat level in the country was high and urged residents to remain in their homes, avoid going outside, and stay away from windows and open areas to help protect public safety.