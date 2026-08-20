Türkiye, Egypt, Qatar condemn Israeli attacks in Gaza, urge compliance with ceasefire Mediators warn intensified attacks undermine efforts to implement Gaza peace plan, call for international pressure to prevent further escalation

Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar on Thursday strongly condemned recent Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip that killed civilians, including women and children, warning that the escalation threatens ongoing efforts to implement the ceasefire.

In a joint statement, the three countries, acting as mediators, expressed “deep concern” over continued violations and said the intensification of Israeli attacks was undermining regional and international efforts at a critical stage.

They said intensive efforts were underway to implement the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, citing a meeting between the Board of Peace and Israeli officials as well as “constructive steps” in the negotiation process.

“The mediating countries stress the imperative for Israel to fully comply with all its obligations under the ceasefire agreement and to refrain from actions that could further undermine the ceasefire and escalate tensions,” the statement said.

Pointing to the “devastating consequences of the continued Israeli aggression” in the region, Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar renewed their call on the international community and the Board of Peace to take steps to ensure compliance with the ceasefire.

“In view of the devastating consequences of the continued Israeli aggression in the region, the mediating countries reiterate their call on the international community and the Board of Peace, under the leadership of President Trump and as endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803, to take the necessary steps to ensure compliance with the ceasefire and to exert effective pressure to prevent further escalation,” the statement said.