Turkish citizens and some participants of other nationalities in Global Sumud Flotilla expected to brought to Türkiye via charter flight, says Foreign Ministry spokesman

Turkish nationals on Gaza humanitarian aid flotilla expected back in Türkiye via special flight Turkish citizens and some participants of other nationalities in Global Sumud Flotilla expected to brought to Türkiye via charter flight, says Foreign Ministry spokesman

Turkish citizens and other activists of various nationalities who were on board the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla vessels seized by Israel in international waters are expected to return to Türkiye today via a special flight, Turkish officials said Friday.

"As a result of an unlawful intervention carried out by Israeli forces against the Global Sumud Fleet in international waters, our citizens and other participants who were detained have disembarked in Crete,” said Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli on US social media company X.

"Our Ambassador to Athens and our consular staff are present in Crete. Our citizens and some participants of other nationalities are expected to be brought to Türkiye today on a charter flight," he added.​​​​​​​