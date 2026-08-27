Six Tunisian cities among world’s 20 hottest locations as extreme heat coincides with power cuts

Tunisia’s Kairouan ranks world’s 2nd hottest city as heatwave grips country Six Tunisian cities among world’s 20 hottest locations as extreme heat coincides with power cuts

Tunisia was gripped by an intense heatwave on Wednesday, with the central city of Kairouan recording 49.8C (121.6F), the second-highest temperature worldwide that day, according to an independent weather observatory.

The Tunisian Observatory for Weather and Climate said Kairouan surpassed its previous July reading of 49.7C and ranked just behind Mehran, Iran, which recorded 50C.

The temperature also came close to Tunisia’s national record of 50.3C, set on Aug. 11, 2021, the observatory said.

Six Tunisian cities were among the world’s 20 hottest locations Wednesday.

Beja recorded 49.2C, Jendouba 48.1C, Gabes and Tozeur 48C each, and Zaghouan 47.9C, according to the observatory.

The extreme heat coincided with temporary power cuts across much of the country.

Tunisia’s state electricity and gas company STEG said the outages were carried out to safeguard the stability and continuity of the national power system.