Ishaq Dar, Badr Abdelatty agree to remain in close contact as Egypt invites Pakistan to upcoming R-4 meeting

Top Pakistani, Egyptian diplomats stress diplomatic engagement amid renewed US-Iran fighting Ishaq Dar, Badr Abdelatty agree to remain in close contact as Egypt invites Pakistan to upcoming R-4 meeting

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty on Thursday emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and diplomatic engagement amid renewed fighting between the US and Iran.

According to a statement issued by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, the ministers exchanged views on ongoing regional issues and reaffirmed their commitment to diplomacy as a means of promoting peace and stability.

The telephone conversation came as the US and Iran exchanged fresh overnight airstrikes, despite a ceasefire that was reached in April to permanently end the war continuing since Feb. 28.

The Foreign Ministry statement said Abdelatty appreciated Pakistan's continued mediation efforts, while both leaders expressed hope that ongoing diplomatic initiatives would lead to an early understanding between the parties concerned and contribute to lasting regional peace and stability.

According to the statement, Abdelatty also extended an invitation to Dar to attend the upcoming meeting of the Regional Four (R-4) foreign ministers, which will be held in Egypt later this month.

Dar accepted the invitation, the statement said.

The two foreign ministers agreed to remain in close contact and continue consultations on regional developments and issues of mutual concern, according to the ministry.