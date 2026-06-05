Mohsen Rezaei says Lebanon will be part of any future agreement

Top Iranian military adviser says missiles were ready after Israeli threats to Beirut’s southern suburbs Mohsen Rezaei says Lebanon will be part of any future agreement

A top military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said Thursday that missiles were ready to be launched after Israeli threats to target Beirut’s southern suburbs, reaffirming support for Hezbollah.

In an interview with Iranian state television, Mohsen Rezaei said Israel sought to pressure Lebanon in an attempt to influence negotiations with Iran.

He warned Israel to leave Lebanon, saying the country would be “an inseparable part of any agreement.”

Rezaei said Iran remains committed to supporting its allies, particularly Hezbollah, which “sacrificed lives” during the recent war.

“A state that does not support its allies loses credibility,” he added.

The Iranian official also warned that any confrontation would place northern Israel under conditions “far more difficult” than those seen during the 40-day war.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Rezaei described the strategic waterway as “a strong deterrence arm” in Iran’s hands.

“The Strait of Hormuz is open for trade, not for military presence,” he said, accusing Washington of maintaining maritime pressure despite the continued movement of commercial shipping.

Rezaei also called for the release of at least $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds to help build trust in negotiations.

Regional tensions have escalated since late February after the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, killing more than 3,000 people.

Tehran, in retaliation, has targeted Israel and Gulf countries that host US bases and closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for global shipping. A Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, and efforts to reach a broader agreement have continued since then.

In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have killed nearly 3,500 people since March 2, despite a ceasefire in place since mid-April. The conflict recently saw an escalation as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered troops to deepen the incursion and called for strikes on Beirut.

Netanyahu, however, was restrained after a tense phone exchange with US President Donald Trump.

The two sides agreed to renew their fragile ceasefire this week after a fourth round of US-mediated talks in Washington.