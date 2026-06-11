Top Bahraini diplomat stresses Russia's ‘very significant’ role in Mideast de-escalation

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Thursday highlighted Moscow's "very significant" role in efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East during talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow.

In opening remarks at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Al Zayani said Bahrain attaches great importance to international efforts aimed at reducing tensions in the Middle East and ensuring respect for the sovereignty of states.

“We know that Russia plays a vital role in achieving this goal,” Al Zayani said, adding that history demonstrates Moscow's efforts in this regard.

He said the situation in the region has been “developing dangerously” in recent months.

Al Zayani also said Bahrain highly values coordination with Russia on international platforms and hopes continued bilateral consultations will contribute to regional and international security.

“We know that Russia places great emphasis on ensuring the safety of international shipping. We know that you believe that a solution to the crisis can be found through political and diplomatic means,” he said.

For his part, Lavrov thanked his counterpart for his remarks and assessment of Russia's role in international affairs, including in the Middle East.

He said Moscow has been advocating bringing together Gulf countries to develop a regional security concept with the support of external partners.

“Just two weeks ago, we updated this concept and circulated it to all capitals, including Manama. We started receiving the first reactions.

“We hope that this particular approach – one that does not set Arabs and Iranians against one another, but instead brings them together through confidence-building measures and direct engagement – will help establish stability in the region,” Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister added that Moscow remains “firmly committed to the principle of freedom of navigation in your region and around the world.”