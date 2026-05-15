Projects include solar-powered water systems, hospital renovation and support for agriculture and freshwater fisheries

TIKA launches clean water, healthcare, agriculture projects in Sudan Projects include solar-powered water systems, hospital renovation and support for agriculture and freshwater fisheries

Türkiye’s aid agency Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has launched a series of development projects in Sudan covering clean water access, healthcare, agriculture and fisheries, according to a statement released on Friday.

The projects include an environmentally friendly energy initiative in Sudan’s Red Sea state, an agricultural nursery project, support for freshwater fisheries and the renovation of the orthopedic department at Matamma State Hospital.

As part of efforts to improve access to clean water, TIKA has installed a solar-powered electricity generation station in the Arbaat area of Red Sea state.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Sudanese officials, local administrators, representatives of civil society organizations and residents.

Red Sea state, considered one of the world’s hottest and driest regions, receives less than 50 millimeters of rainfall annually. Local communities depend largely on deep wells and rainwater reservoirs to meet their water needs.

Fuel-powered motor pumps are widely used at water wells in the Arbaat Valley, which supplies water to nearly 70 villages, but difficulties in securing fuel have negatively affected access to water.

TIKA officials said the newly installed solar energy system will provide clean, sustainable and low-cost energy for water pumping without the need for fuel.