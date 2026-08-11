More than 12,900 patients evacuated since October 2023, including over 6,100 children, spokesperson says

Thousands of patients in Gaza still await medical evacuation: WHO More than 12,900 patients evacuated since October 2023, including over 6,100 children, spokesperson says

Thousands of patients in the Gaza Strip are still awaiting medical evacuation despite the ceasefire, World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said Tuesday.

In a written response to Anadolu, Jasarevic said 12,913 patients, including 6,186 children, had been medically evacuated from Gaza since October 2023, along with around 16,000 companions.

He said medical evacuations are currently taking place three to four times a week.

“Last week, from Aug. 2 to 8, 101 patients and 164 companions were evacuated,” Jasarevic said, stressing that thousands of patients are still awaiting medical evacuation.

Gaza’s Health Ministry previously said that since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 1,258 people and wounded 4,145 others.

The ministry said the overall death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 2023 has reached 73,386, with 174,256 people injured.