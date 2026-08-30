Tanker struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz: UK maritime agency No casualties or environmental impact reported

A tanker was struck by an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz north of Oman’s Khasab, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Sunday.

The agency said it received a delayed report on Saturday of the incident, which occurred 12 nautical miles (22 kilometers) north of Khasab.

“A tanker has been struck by an unknown projectile whilst transiting inbound in the Strait of Hormuz,” UKMTO said in a warning notice, citing military authorities as its source.

No casualties or environmental impact were reported, it added.

Authorities are investigating the incident, while vessels have been advised to transit the area with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.