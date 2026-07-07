Tanker hit by unidentified projectile in Strait of Hormuz: UK maritime agency No casualties or environmental impact reported

A tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said Tuesday.

"The tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile and is believed to have structural damage,” UKMTO wrote on the US social media company X.

No casualties or environmental impact were reported.

The agency said officials continue to investigate the incident, calling on vessels "to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity."

No further details were immediately available.