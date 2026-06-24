Talks come as Syria continues diplomatic engagement with European countries following Assad’s overthrow

Syrian President meets Dutch foreign minister in Damascus on 1st visit to Syria since Assad’s fall Talks come as Syria continues diplomatic engagement with European countries following Assad’s overthrow

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met in Damascus on Wednesday with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Asylum and Migration Bart van den Brink.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, the Syrian presidency said on the US social media company X, without providing details about the content of the meeting.

The visit marks the first trip by a Dutch foreign minister to Syria since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in 2011.

Shaibani met earlier with Berendsen in Damascus to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, according to the SANA news agency.

SANA said the Dutch minister’s visit aims to discuss prospects for enhancing bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between Syria and the Netherlands.

The talks come as Syria continues diplomatic engagement with European countries following Assad’s fall and amid efforts to rebuild relations with regional and international partners.

Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party's decades-long rule that began in 1963. A transitional administration led by Sharaa was formed in January 2025.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.