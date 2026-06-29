Syrian, Iraqi foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties in Damascus meeting Fuad Hussein visits Syria for 1st time since Assad’s overthrow in late 2024

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein held talks in Damascus on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and ways to expand joint cooperation in the political, security and economic fields.

Iraq’s state news agency INA, citing a Foreign Ministry statement, said Hussein held talks with Shaibani to review “bilateral relations and expand prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries.”

The SANA news agency said discussions between the two diplomats at Tishreen Palace in Damascus dwelt on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all fields.​​​​​​​

Hussein arrived in Syria on Monday upon an invitation from Shaibani, the first official visit to Damascus since the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024.