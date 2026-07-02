Visit marks 1st by senior Syrian official to predominantly Sunni city

Syrian foreign minister visits Lebanon’s Tripoli, receives popular, official welcome Visit marks 1st by senior Syrian official to predominantly Sunni city

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani visited the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Thursday, where he received an official and popular welcome in what marked the first visit by a senior Syrian official to the predominantly Sunni city.

Hundreds of Lebanese gathered in central Tripoli to welcome Shaibani, carrying banners and signs expressing support for the Syrian minister.

Shaibani arrived at Dar al-Fatwa in the city, where he was received by Tripoli Mufti Sheikh Mohammad Imam.

A meeting was later held at Dar al-Fatwa attended by Shaibani, Imam, Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri, lawmakers, representatives of religious communities, and economic and social figures.

The visit was the first of its kind by a senior Syrian official to Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city.

Shaibani’s visit to Tripoli came at the conclusion of his official trip to Lebanon, which began earlier Thursday and included meetings with senior Lebanese officials.

During the visit, he held talks with President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Earlier in the day, Syria and Lebanon signed an agreement to establish a joint higher committee aimed at strengthening bilateral coordination and expanding economic cooperation.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul