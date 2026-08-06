'We call on the international community to uphold international law and contribute to preserving the stability of Syria and the region,' Shaibani says, reiterating calls for Israel to withdraw to pre-Dec. 8, 2024 lines

Syrian foreign minister says united, terror-free Syria 'strongest guarantee' for border security with Türkiye 'We call on the international community to uphold international law and contribute to preserving the stability of Syria and the region,' Shaibani says, reiterating calls for Israel to withdraw to pre-Dec. 8, 2024 lines

A Syria free of terrorism and militias and united as one is the "strongest guarantee" for protecting the country's shared borders with Türkiye, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani said on Thursday.

Shaibani made the remarks at a joint press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara.

At the same news briefing, Fidan said Israel's attacks in Syria are among the greatest threats to the country's stability, and accused the Israeli government of escalating violence across the region.

Commenting on the recent deal to move ahead with the Gaza peace plan, Fidan said Israel's continued attacks “have once again shown that (Israeli Premier Benjamin) Netanyahu does not want peace.”

Shaibani said Damascus and Ankara are working to establish High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council to strengthen cooperation on shared issues and expand cooperation in various fields.

The Syrian minister also welcomed the planned railway project linking Syria, Türkiye, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, saying it would serve as a geographical, economic and diplomatic bridge among the four countries.

Counter-terrorsim as cornerstone of bilateral diplomacy

Saying counterterrorism a cornerstone of bilateral diplomacy, Shaibani said Syria is taking steps to strengthen state authority by dismantling unlawful armed groups.

"This is the greatest investment in the security of neighboring countries. A united Syria free of terrorism and militias constitutes the strongest security wall for protecting our shared borders (with Türkiye)," he said.

He added Türkiye and Syria continue to coordinate on the basis of common national interests and called on regional countries to deepen military, economic and political cooperation.

Israel's attacks

Al-Shaibani condemned Israel's continued attacks on southern Syria, saying they target the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity while threatening regional stability.

"We reiterate our call for a return to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement and for Israel to withdraw to the lines it held before Dec. 8, 2024. We call on the international community to uphold international law and contribute to preserving the stability of Syria and the region," Shaibani said.

Shaibani said efforts are continuing to stabilize northern Syria, while diplomatic initiatives are underway to halt Israeli attacks in the south.

On the US-Israel-Iran war, he stressed the need for the fighting to end as soon as possible, saying the regional escalation has also affected Syria.

He also condemned Iran's attacks on Gulf countries.