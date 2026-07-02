Asaad al-Shaibani says issue was not discussed during talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, with focus on expanding bilateral cooperation

Syrian foreign minister says Damascus open to meeting Hezbollah if 'in national interest' Asaad al-Shaibani says issue was not discussed during talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, with focus on expanding bilateral cooperation

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said Thursday that Damascus is open to meeting Hezbollah if doing so "serves the national interest," while stressing that the issue was not discussed during talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Speaking after meeting Berri at his Ain el-Tineh residence in Beirut, al-Shaibani said: "If meeting Hezbollah serves the national interest, we are open to it."

He said the matter was not raised during the meeting, adding that discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in ways that serve the interests of both countries, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Al-Shaibani's remarks came after Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said in a televised interview with Al Mashhad TV that Damascus is open to dialogue with all Lebanese parties, including Hezbollah.

In the interview, al-Sharaa said: "We will sit at the same table with Hezbollah if it serves the interests of Syria and Lebanon."

Addressing the Lebanese public, he added: "We have enough courage that, if we wanted to enter a war, we would say so openly."

"We intend nothing but good and a peaceful life for our people in Lebanon," he added.

He stressed that Damascus' role would be "purely positive" and guided by the shared interests of Syria and Lebanon.

Al-Shaibani arrived in Beirut earlier Thursday on an official visit, during which he is scheduled to meet several Lebanese officials.

The visit comes as Syria and Lebanon seek to open a new chapter in bilateral relations under Syria's new leadership.

The meetings are intended to move beyond decades of strained relations by promoting a partnership based on mutual respect for sovereignty, expanded diplomatic coordination, and stronger economic cooperation.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio