Rebuilding Syria after decades of oppressive rule and years of war cannot be achieved quickly, says Nidal al-Shaar

Syrian economy minister calls Türkiye 'natural partner' Rebuilding Syria after decades of oppressive rule and years of war cannot be achieved quickly, says Nidal al-Shaar

Syria's Economy Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar on Tuesday underscored the importance of cooperation with Türkiye, calling the country its "natural partner."

"Türkiye is our natural partner. We view the relation in this regard," said Shaar, during his address at Anadolu's City Economies Summit held in Gaziantep, southeastern Türkiye.

Noting that Damascus is drafting new regulations to support economic growth and reassessing laws related to trade, investment, banking and industry, Shaar urged Ankara and Damascus to become a common source of production.

"We are making efforts to establish sustainable, compatible and strong economic relations in Syria," he said.

Despite the lifting of international sanctions imposed for years, Saar said their effects are still being felt.



He added that modernizing the banking sector remains one of the country’s top priorities.



Millions of Syrians living in Türkiye have become accustomed to its advanced banking system, he said.



Cooperation with Türkiye

"We share a common destiny with Türkiye," he added.

He further said that once parliament becomes operational, new laws and regulations aimed at supporting economic reforms are expected to be introduced.



Emphasizing the importance they attach to technical cooperation with Türkiye and the development of human resources, Shaar said that within this framework, a memorandum of understanding on training programs between the two countries had been signed and implemented.

Shaar said the work of the Syria-Türkiye Joint Commission has helped remove obstacles to economic relations, adding that efforts are continuing to resolve problems faced by Syrian and Turkish investors.

He noted a significant revival in Syria’s industrial sector, saying that more than 15,000 factories had resumed operations in recent months, around 1,200 new production lines had been established, and hundreds of factories were still under construction.

Shaar said Turkish businesspeople play an important role in industrial investments, particularly in the Hama region.



Rebuilding nation is a process

He stressed that rebuilding the country after 64 years of oppressive rule and years of war cannot be achieved quickly.

“Some may think we are moving slowly, but we are managing the process carefully and rationally to achieve lasting and sound results,” he said.

Shaar also said Syria’s strong ties with Türkiye provide confidence amid regional fluctuations. He noted that Syrian traders and industrialists have learned to operate under crisis conditions and that the country’s economy has gained resilience against external shocks.

He praised Türkiye’s constructive role in supporting regional stability and said Syria is pleased with Ankara’s approach, expressing confidence that cooperation between the two countries will grow stronger.

Calling on Turkish investors to take a more active role in Syria, Shaar said the country is now ready to absorb and support new investments.

“Syria is ready. Our country is your country too. Please come,” he said.

He added that opening border crossings and accelerating transit procedures are key to improving trade and facilitating movement between the two countries.

Syria’s Deputy Governor of Aleppo Mahmoud Shahadeh said strengthening the historical and economic ties between Aleppo and Gaziantep is of great importance for regional development.

“Aleppo and Gaziantep have always been vital centers of trade, industry and culture in our region,” he said.