Syrian, Dutch foreign ministers meet in Damascus to discuss strengthening bilateral ties Asaad al-Shaibani meets his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp at Tishreen Palace

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani met his Dutch counterpart Caspar Veldkamp in Damascus on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, Syria's official news agency SANA reported.



According to SANA, al-Shaibani received a Dutch delegation headed by Veldkamp at Tishreen Palace in the Syrian capital.

The visit aims to discuss prospects for enhancing bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between Syria and the Netherlands, the agency said.

The meeting comes as Syria continues diplomatic engagement with European countries following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime and amid efforts to rebuild relations with regional and international partners.



Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party's decades-long rule that began in 1963.



A transitional administration led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa was formed in January 2025.