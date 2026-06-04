'Syria has suffered from chemical weapons for over 12 years ... today Syria is determined to rid itself of this legacy,' says ambassador to UN

Syria says discovery of chemical munitions marks turning point in uncovering Assad-era weapons program 'Syria has suffered from chemical weapons for over 12 years ... today Syria is determined to rid itself of this legacy,' says ambassador to UN

Syria’s ambassador to the UN on Thursday said that the country's efforts to uncover and dismantle the remnants of the former Bashar al-Assad regime's chemical weapons program have reached a critical milestone.

Addressing a Security Council meeting, Ibrahim Olabi said the Syrian government remains committed to national and regional security, as well as to strengthening the global nonproliferation regime.

"Our teams successfully reached high-priority and high-risk sites and handled highly sensitive materials and munitions with professionalism.

"This included transporting and securing them and facilitating access for the technical secretariat teams to carry out verification procedures in accordance with approved standards," he said.

The ambassador described the operation as a "decisive turning point" in efforts to uncover the full extent of the al-Assad regime's chemical weapons activities.

"They've achieved a major leap forward in the path towards accountability," he said.

Olabi highlighted Syria's cooperation with the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), noting that Damascus has facilitated 32 visits by OPCW Technical Secretariat teams to sites suspected of being linked to the former chemical weapons program.

"The discovery of these munitions provides an extremely important database for uncovering and documenting evidence. It helps advance investigations, thereby strengthening efforts at accountability and the identification of those involved," he said.

The ambassador emphasized that Syria itself has suffered from the consequences of chemical weapons use and is determined to eliminate the legacy left by years of conflict.

"Syria has suffered from chemical weapons for over 12 years since they were first used at the end of 2014 and today Syria is determined to rid itself of this legacy," he added.

