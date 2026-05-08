Syria’s top diplomat reopens Syrian Consulate in Jeddah after nearly 14-year closure Asaad al-Shaibani raises Syrian flag at consulate’s headquarters, SANA says

Syria’s Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani reopened the Syrian Consulate in the Saudi city of Jeddah on Thursday, officially resuming operations after a hiatus of nearly 14 years.

The SANA news agency said Shaibani raised the Syrian flag at the consulate building, in the presence of an official delegation from the Saudi Foreign Ministry.

The outlet did not provide details about the duration of Shaibani’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

In March 2012, Saudi Arabia closed its embassy in Damascus and withdrew its entire diplomatic mission, marking the official cessation of diplomatic and consular representation between the two countries over the use of brutal military force by the Bashar al-Assad regime against protesters demanding a peaceful transfer of power.

On May 9, 2023, Damascus and Riyadh announced the resumption of diplomatic and consular operations, following Syria’s participation in the Arab summit in Jeddah. The embassies of both countries have been operational since that date.

Since Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.