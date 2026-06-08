Move comes after Iran and Israel halted exchange of attacks

Syria reopens southern air corridors, resumes Damascus airport operations Move comes after Iran and Israel halted exchange of attacks

Syria reopened southern airspace corridors and resumed operations at Damascus International Airport on Monday, the country's civil aviation body said, after Iran and Israel halted an exchange of attacks.

"We announce the reopening of the southern airspace corridors of the Syrian Arab Republic and the resumption of air traffic and operational activities at Damascus International Airport as of 16:00 today,” Omar Al-Husari, head of the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport, said in statements carried by the SANA news agency.

“The decision to reopen the airspace came following continuous monitoring of the situation and a comprehensive risk assessment by the competent committee, in coordination with the relevant authorities, ensuring the maintenance of the highest levels of safety and security in Syrian airspace in accordance with adopted international standards,” he added.

Syrian authorities closed the country’s southern air corridors and suspended operations at Damascus airport on Sunday evening following Iranian missile strikes on Israel following Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital Beirut.

Iran’s military said early Monday it was halting attacks on Israel, warning of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks against Lebanon continued.

Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, also said Israel agreed to halt airstrikes on Iran, but will continue its offensive in southern Lebanon.

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.