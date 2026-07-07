Syria, France sign wide-ranging cooperation deals during Macron visit

Syria and France signed a broad package of agreements and memorandums of understanding Tuesday covering transport, aviation, health, trade, banking and infrastructure during French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Damascus.

The agreements were signed at the Presidential Palace in the presence of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Macron, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot signed a framework declaration on comprehensive cooperation aimed at strengthening bilateral relations across multiple sectors.

Among the agreements was a strategic partnership in maritime transport, air transport and logistics between Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports and Customs, represented by Chairman Qutaiba Badawi, and French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM, represented by CEO Rodolphe Saade.

Syria and France also signed an agreement with the French Development Agency and Expertise France, a memorandum of understanding on healthcare cooperation, and a protocol on water treatment and energy solutions in the central province of Homs.

The two sides also signed a memorandum of understanding on institutional strengthening, technical assistance and capacity building for the Central Bank of Syria, an agreement to expand economic and trade cooperation, a declaration of intent on civil aviation, and a protocol on the management and marketing of air cargo services.

Separately, Syria's Higher Education Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with French company Ellipse Projects SAS to develop university hospitals in Syria.

The agreements were signed during Macron's first visit to Damascus by a French president in 18 years as Paris and Damascus seek to expand political and economic cooperation.

Macron arrived in Damascus on Monday evening, becoming the first Western leader to visit Syria since the fall of the al-Assad regime in December 2024.

His visit follows al-Sharaa's trip to France in May 2025, his first visit to a Western country since taking office, and reflects growing diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

The renewed contacts underscore France's efforts to expand its political and economic role in Syria and position itself at the forefront of Western engagement with Damascus.