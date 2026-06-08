Syria extends closure of southern air corridors, suspension of Damascus airport operations

Syria’s civil aviation authority extended the closure of the country’s southern air corridors and continued the suspension of operations at Damascus International Airport until Monday evening amid ongoing regional escalation.

“The extension came in light of the continued monitoring and assessment of regional developments by the committee responsible for risk management, to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety and security in accordance with approved international standards,” the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said in a statement.

It explained that operations at Damascus International Airport will continue to be suspended until 11 p.m. Monday local time (2000 GMT).

Syria’s flag carrier Syrian Airlines earlier said that it had rerouted flights to Aleppo airport in northern Syria.

The airline said the temporary closure of Syria’s southern air corridors was intended to protect passengers amid the current security situation, Syria’s Al-Ikhbariyya TV reported.

The airline said the Damascus-Dubai flight would operate as Aleppo-Dubai and the Jeddah-Damascus flight would operate as Jeddah-Aleppo. Both flights were scheduled for June 8.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation, with Israel responding with several waves of airstrikes against Iran

The region has been on edge since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, triggering Iranian retaliation on Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over its implementation and subsequent regional developments.

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul