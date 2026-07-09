Tartus is Syria's second-largest port after Latakia and one of country's key economic, strategic facilities on Mediterranean coast

Syria denies reports on Russian commercial logistics center at Tartus Port Tartus is Syria's second-largest port after Latakia and one of country's key economic, strategic facilities on Mediterranean coast

Syria denied Thursday reports about a Russian commercial logistics center at the Mediterranean port of Tartus, calling the claims “baseless.”

A Western media outlet, citing unidentified Syrian officials, claimed that Russia had begun operating a logistics center at the port.

In a statement, Mazen Alloush, director of public relations at the General Authority for Borders and Customs, said any projects or agreements related to Syria's ports and border crossings “are announced exclusively through official channels.”

He called on media outlets and the public to verify information through official sources and warned against circulating unverified reports that could mislead public opinion.

Tartus is Syria's second-largest port after Latakia and is one of the country's key economic and strategic facilities on the Mediterranean coast.

In May 2025, the authority signed an $800 million memorandum of understanding with Dubai Ports World (DP World) to develop the port's infrastructure and logistics services, according to the SANA news agency.

The agreement aims to strengthen Tartus' role as a major hub for regional and international trade.

The denial comes as Syria's new administration seeks to reassert full control over strategic state facilities and review previous contracts and investments to ensure compliance with domestic laws and maximize economic returns during the country's recovery and reconstruction phase.