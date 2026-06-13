Syria denies reports of plans to intervene militarily in Lebanon President Ahmad al-Sharaa says border demarcation ‘not priority at the present time’

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa denied reports on Saturday that Syria plans to intervene militarily in neighboring Lebanon.

"What is being circulated about Syria entering Lebanon is completely untrue," Sharaa told a delegation from Damascus countryside, as cited by the SANA news agency.

As for the demarcation of the border between Syria and Lebanon, Sharaa called the issue “not a priority at the present time.”

“This is not a priority at the present time, especially in light of the crises in Lebanon and internal displacement of around 1.5 million people,” he said.

Lebanon has been under ongoing Israeli attacks since early March in a deadly offensive that has killed over 3,700 people, injured over 11,600 others and displaced more than 1.5 million people.

The Lebanese-Syrian border consists of mountains, valleys, and plains, with no markers or signs indicating the dividing line between the two countries, which are linked by six land border crossings along a stretch of about 375 kilometers.

Since Lebanon and Syria gained independence from France (1920-1946), border demarcation has remained a troubling issue for both sides, periodically giving rise to diplomatic tensions and armed clashes, as well as smuggling problems between the two countries.