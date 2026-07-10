RSF launched large-scale assault on Kulbus with sizeable force at dawn Friday, local sources tell Anadolu

Sudanese group accuses RSF of killings, abuses after entering town in West Darfur RSF launched large-scale assault on Kulbus with sizeable force at dawn Friday, local sources tell Anadolu

A Sudanese grassroots committee on Friday accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of killings, intimidation, and abuses of civilians after entering the town of Kulbus in the West Darfur state.

The RSF entered the town on Friday following clashes with the Sudanese army and the allied Joint Force of armed movements, which later took positions outside the area.

In a brief statement, the Resistance Committees of El Fasher, capital of the North Darfur state, said the RSF had “entered Kulbus, taken control of it, and continued its usual practices of intimidation, killing, and violations of innocent civilians.”

Local sources told Anadolu that the RSF launched a large-scale assault on Kulbus with a sizeable force at dawn Friday. The army had taken control of the town last week.

The sources said army troops and the Joint Force were positioned west of the town.

They added that the Joint Force attacked RSF fighters after they entered Kulbus, inflicting casualties before later withdrawing.

RSF members circulated videos claiming that they had “taken control of Kulbus.”

There was no immediate comment from the Sudanese army or the allied Joint Force as of 1610GMT.

On June 29, the army and allied forces captured Kulbus following clashes with the RSF.

Kulbus lies in Sudan’s far west near the border with Chad, around 160 kilometers (99 miles) from El Geneina, capital of the West Darfur state.

The development comes after the Sudanese army and allied forces made advances in North and West Darfur in recent days.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the RSF controls the five Darfur states in the west, North, South, East, West, and Central Darfur, except for parts of North Darfur that remain under army control.

The army, meanwhile, controls most of the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.

Sudan’s humanitarian crisis has continued to worsen amid the war between the army and the RSF, which began in 2023 over disagreements concerning the integration of the military establishment.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million.