Talks take up ways to coordinate initiatives to end war between army, paramilitary RSF

Sudan prime minister, African Union envoy discuss efforts to achieve peace, end war Talks take up ways to coordinate initiatives to end war between army, paramilitary RSF

Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris met African Union (AU) envoy to Sudan Mohamed Belaiche in Khartoum on Thursday to discuss efforts to achieve peace and stability in the country and coordinate initiatives aimed at ending the war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

According to Sudan's state news agency SUNA, Belaiche said the meeting focused on “ways to achieve peace in Sudan and mechanisms for joint coordination to support efforts aimed at enhancing stability and alleviating the suffering caused by the war.”

He said both sides stressed “the importance of unifying platforms and initiatives aimed at building a new phase marked by consensus and peace among all Sudanese.”

Belaiche also said the pan-African bloc plans to visit Sudan in the coming days to help formulate a shared vision that would contribute to achieving peace "as soon as possible in line with the aspirations of the Sudanese people.”

The diplomatic efforts come after the Sudanese government resumed operations from Khartoum in January 2026, while UN agencies also officially resumed work from their headquarters in the capital.

The African Union Commission recently decided to conduct a rapid security and political assessment to pave the way for the reopening of its liaison office in Sudan, which has remained closed since the outbreak of the conflict in April 2023.

The AU is part of a five-member mechanism on Sudan alongside the United Nations, the European Union, the Arab League and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which sponsors consultations among Sudanese civilian groups aimed at reaching an end to the conflict.​​​​​​​

Since April 2023, fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced around 13 million others, while triggering what the United Nations describes as one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.