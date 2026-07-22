Sudan backs Saudi Arabia after Houthi announcement of maritime blockade Foreign Ministry says threat endangers Red Sea navigation, supports Riyadh’s right to protect ports, national security

Sudan on Wednesday expressed support for Saudi Arabia after Yemen’s Houthi group announced that it would impose a maritime blockade on the kingdom’s ports.

In a statement, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply concerned” by the Houthi announcement, warning that it endangered navigation in the Red Sea and the security and economic interests of countries bordering the waterway.

The ministry said the threat could also undermine stability in the Gulf and Red Sea regions.

It urged the Houthis to refrain from targeting Saudi ports or others along the Red Sea.

Sudan also voiced full support for Saudi Arabia’s right to take all necessary measures to protect its ports and safeguard its national security.

The ministry called on the regional and international community to increase pressure on what it described as terrorist militias and prevent further threats to maritime security.

On Monday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia, saying the measure took immediate effect in response to what the group described as a Saudi blockade.

The announcement drew condemnation from Saudi Arabia and several Arab countries, prompted moves by Yemen’s government, and led the UN to warn against further escalation.

Riyadh said it would take “all necessary measures” under international law to protect its vessels following the Houthi group’s declaration.

The situation escalated in Yemen last week after government forces carried out an airstrike on the Houthi-held Sanaa airport to prevent an Iranian aircraft from landing.

The Houthis blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack and launched missiles toward Saudi territory, ending years of relative calm.