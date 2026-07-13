Small boats approach tanker off Yemen, warning shots fired: UK maritime agency

A tanker was approached by six small boats while traveling about 50 nautical miles south of Aden in southern Yemen, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center said Monday.



The agency described the incident as “a suspicious activity,” saying the vessel was heading east through the Internationally Recommended Transit Corridor when the boats approached from its starboard side.



One of the boats came within five cables (about 0.5 nautical miles), prompting the tanker’s armed security team to fire warning shots, UKMTO said, adding that the other five boats remained about one nautical mile from the vessel.



Authorities are investigating the incident, UKMTO said, urging vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.