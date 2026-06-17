Cairo was ‘very unfairly treated’ on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam issue, says Trump in joint media briefing with Egyptian counterpart in France

Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump’s ‘understanding’ of Egyptian position on Ethiopian dam issue Cairo was ‘very unfairly treated’ on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam issue, says Trump in joint media briefing with Egyptian counterpart in France

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday expressed his country’s appreciation for US President Donald Trump’s “understanding” of Cairo’s position on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River.

“I cannot overemphasize how much respect I have for you for your understanding of the challenging issue of the dam,” Sisi told Trump during a media briefing on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

For his part, Trump said Egypt had been “very unfairly treated” in the dispute over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Sisi also voiced Cairo’s appreciation for the recently announced US-Iran deal.

Egypt is awaiting the conclusion of a final agreement between Washington and Tehran in order to “react appropriately and state our positive views and perspectives,” he said.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country led mediation between Washington and Tehran, announced early Monday that the US and Iran had reached an agreement following intensive negotiations.